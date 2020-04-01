Oklahoma’s statewide candidate filing begins April 8; mail or delivery encouraged

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s 2020 candidate filing period for federal, state, and legislative offices will occur as scheduled, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is encouraging candidates to file their paperwork, along with the required filing fee or petition, by mail or delivery service.

The three-day filing period runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8, 9, and 10.

Candidates who file in-person will do so using a “drive-through” in the State Capitol parking lot. The “drive-through” will help maintain social distancing protocols in an effort to minimize risks to Election Board personnel and candidates.

Secretary Ziriax said State Election Board personnel can review declarations of candidacy and cashier’s checks or certified checks ahead of time to ensure they are in good order. Candidates who would like their information reviewed prior to filing can email documents to info@elections.ok.gov.

Candidates should visit the State Election Board’s website at elections.ok.gov for specific details about candidate filing, such as delivery instructions or information about the “drive-through” filing procedures. Candidates can also contact the State Election Board for details at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

“This is not an ideal situation for either election officials or candidates. But, with a little patience and a lot of precautions, we will get through the candidate filing period together,” Ziriax said.

Candidate filing for county offices will also be held April 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidates should contact their County Election Board for specific filing instructions.