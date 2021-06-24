Oklahoma’s unemployment rate drops to 4%

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials say Oklahoma has made great strides in lowering the unemployment rate.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that Oklahoma’s unemployment rate fell to 4% in May of 2021.

“We are pleased to report that the unemployment rate for Oklahoma fell to 4.0% for May 2021, which is below the national unemployment rate and ranks our state 12th nationally,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “We are making great strides here in Oklahoma, but pre-pandemic in February of 2020 the state’s unemployment rate was at 3.1%. This indicates there is still room for improvement in helping people rejoin the state workforce. The agency is continuing to focus on our re-employment efforts to boost the state workforce, especially as federal benefits come to an end effective June 27. We are hopeful that we will continue to see positive movement in unemployment as Oklahomans return to work.”

In a matter of days, all federal unemployment benefits will come to an end.

Individuals who filed for unemployment between May 2-15 and who work two part-time jobs or one full-time job of 32 hours or more per week for six consecutive weeks are eligible for the governor’s return-to-work incentive.

The application for the incentive will open to the public on June 28, 2021.