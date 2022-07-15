OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The extreme heat is tough on all of us – especially those experiencing homelessness.

Organizations like the Homeless Alliance are doing all they can to help the most vulnerable, as they fight to survive.

Christopher Alexander, of Oklahoma City, is doing whatever he can to find water and relief.

“I just get it wherever I can really,” Alexander said. “I usually just find shade.”

It’s a reality far too many among us face.

Leadership at the Homeless Alliance say it’s a common misconception that the winter is toughest on the population experiencing the homeless – when it’s really these brutal summers.

“The thing we’re seeing is EMSA showing up because people have fallen out due to the heat,” said Homeless Alliance Executive Director Dan Straughan.

That’s why starting Monday, the Homeless Alliance is shifting its hours.

“Previously, the day shelters open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve breakfast and lunch,” Straughan said. “We’ll shift that back a couple of hours open a little later and stay open later so we’re not having people leave during the worst part of the afternoon.”

While Oklahoma has several public shelters to help folks cool off – officials say the problem is for people to find a way to get there.

“You can imagine if you had to walk from here at Third and Virginia to the Norrick Library downtown or it’d take you a while and you’d be pretty miserable while you were doing it,” Straughan said.

Of course, the Homeless Alliance can always use financial donations, but other things they’re in need of include items like sunscreen, Benadryl, Tylenol and bug spray.