Okmulgee County DA files charges against Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend for 2019 Beggs triple murder

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On Thursday afternoon, the Okmulgee County District Attorney announced charges for two people initially connected to a 2019 unsolved triple murder in Beggs. An ex-Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend have now been charged with the allegedly premeditated murder in the case.

“We have filed charges today against Barry Rowland Titus II and Keegan Kelly Harroz for the murders of Jack Chandler, Kay Chandler and Tiffany Eichor,” said Carol Iski, Okmulgee County District Attorney.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus are both facing three counts of premeditated murder and one count of burglary in the first degree.

“Both are currently in federal custody,” Iski said.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus

The pair are already in prison on federal weapons charges.

You may remember Harroz as an Oklahoma City attorney intertwined in a love triangle two years ago.

She was representing Titus, who was her boyfriend at the time, after he was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Eichor, of threatening to kill her and her family.

Then in September of 2019, Eichor and her parents, Jack Chandler and Evelyn Chandler, were found murdered by two masked killers at their home in Beggs.

Jack Chandler, Evelyn Chandler and Tiffany Eichor

Later that month, KFOR obtained the search warrant from Collin County, Texas, where FBI agents say Harroz’s brother contacted the Sasche Police Department and “turned over an AR-15 that he said had been used in a triple homicide in Oklahoma.”

Okmulgee County officials say that piece of evidence is playing a part in Thursday’s charges.

“That was just one of many things,” Iski said.

Okmulgee County does say COVID-19 played a factor in the time it took to officially announce the charges, saying their courts just opened within the last month.