HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven bodies were found on a registered sex offender’s residence Monday afternoon in Okmulgee County.

Loved ones of the deceased have identified all seven as the convicted sex offender, his wife, her children and two other teens.

Henryetta Victims: Brittany Brewer (16), Ivy Webster (14), Tiffany Guess (13), Michael Mayo (15), Rylee Allen (17), Holly Guess (35).

The 6 were believed to be with Jesse McFadden, a registered sex offender, who was due in court on Monday on child pornography charges.

He also served time in prison for a rape conviction.

Jesse McFadden. Image provided by Okmulgee County Sheriff

Since announcing the bodies were found Monday, authorities have released little information on the investigation.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff plans to hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.