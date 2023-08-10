OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is set to host third annual OktoberWest – a Western take on the favorite German traditions!

Spectators can prepare to taste unique German food, drinks and entertainment from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. in the Museum’s outdoor plaza.

The event is open for ticket purchase for the 21-and-over event featuring German music, food, games, contests and plenty of beer.

The OktoberWest celebration will feature German food, traditional music from the renowned AlpenMusikanten, a selection of German brews from Coop Ale Works, Warsteiner and Samuel Adams, dancing, lawn games and a competition for best traditional German attire.

Guests are encouraged to wear their Dirndl or Lederhosen for a chance to win a prize.

All-inclusive tickets can be purchased for $75 and include admission, unlimited food and beverages plus an exclusive t-shirt. Admission tickets can be purchased for $25 per person with food and beverages available a la carte.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at nationalcowboymuseum.org/oktoberwest, or by contacting Hannah Forman at (405) 839-7094 or hforman@nationalcowboymuseum.org. Purchase by Friday, September 22.

“OktoberWest is a great time for a great cause,” said Jeff Ewing, Chief Development & Strategic Partnerships Officer of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. “Building on the success of our first two events, we’re excited to move the fun outside this year for an even more genuine festival experience.”

Sponsorship packages include VIP tickets are also available at (405) 507- 2803 or development@nationalcowboymuseum.org.

Proceeds from the event support the Museum’s educational programming.