OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is combining cultures for a fun event for those 21-years-old and older.

The museum is hosting ‘OktoberWest’ on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration will feature live music, dancing, competition lawn games, and a costume contest. Guests are encouraged to wear lederhosen or dirndle for a chance to win a prize.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as traditional German food.

“Last year’s OktoberWest was a hit,” said John Cresap, Associate Board chair at The Cowboy. “This event is all about supporting the education programs at our beloved National Cowboy Museum and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second time. It’s an opportunity to support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Admission is $25 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance.