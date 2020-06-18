Oldest Catholic school in Oklahoma set to close

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The oldest Catholic school in Oklahoma Territory is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

“We got an email last week saying that a decision had been made to close the doors after this year,” Leah Kostiuk, a parent, told KFOR in February.

Parents received word that the school was facing a $100,000 budget shortfall.

Leaders of the church say they’ve been relying for years on parish financial savings to plug school deficit, but the money started to run out.

In addition to the $100,000, the school also needed to have 90 students enrolled, with non-refundable enrollment fees paid.

The Archdiocese in Oklahoma City sent KFOR the following statement in February regarding the potential closure:

“The school is well-respected in Guthrie and we’re heartened by the support of the community, which has rallied to do all they can to meet the financial and enrollment goals needed to keep more grades available this fall. We are hopeful they will succeed and meet the challenge.”

However, on June 15, Principal Jacque Cook posted on Facebook saying, “In 15 days St. Mary School will be officially closed.”

“Please pray that the seed of love and generosity that was planted in these beautiful children will grow and that someday in the near future the conditions will be right for the school to open again,” said Cook.