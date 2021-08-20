Olympians converge in Oklahoma City to compete in events at OKC Boathouse District

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Olympic athletes from 18 countries are in Oklahoma City Friday and Saturday for the International Canoe Federation World Party and Canoe Sprint Super Cup.

Kayakers raced in the ICF Extreme Slalom, Friday, plunging 15 feet from a ramp into the OKC Riversport rapids course.

KFOR Sports Reporter Dylan Buckingham emceed Friday’s festivities.

More kayaking events will continue Saturday at the OKC Boathouse, including a spectacular nighttime race. Canoe races will also be held featuring world-class athletes.

It’s a family-friendly event that’s free to watch and a great opportunity to teach kids about exciting paddle sports.

Check out the below photo gallery for a look at the excitement had at Riversport Friday:

  • Photo goes with story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter