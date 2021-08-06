Olympic legend, Edmond native Shannon Miller speaks with KFOR about Olympic glory, triumph over cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Her life story is one for the ages.

Shannon Miller, an Edmond native, is a gymnastics champion who won seven Olympic medals as a member of the 1992 and 1996 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team.

Photo goes with story
Shannon Miller, Olympic champion.

Her brilliant artistry and competitive spirit made her an inspiration to gymnasts and athletes across the world.

But her greatest triumph is beating cancer. Miller is now 10 years cancer free.

Photo goes with story
Shannon Miller, cancer survivor.

Miller joined KFOR to reflect upon her accomplishments as an Olympian and beyond.

Watch the above video for a special conversation with Shannon Miller.

Photo goes with story
Shannon Miller, happy and healthy.

