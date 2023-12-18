OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Olympic watersport team trials are coming to Riversport OKC next year as athletes from across the country try to make their dreams come true.

All was quiet at Riversport Monday morning, as you’d expect for mid-December. But come late April, the Olympic trials will have this place buzzing.

“This puts us at the forefront of the sport here in America,” said Riversport Executive Director Mike Knopp.

Riversport Adventures is taking Oklahoma City’s status as a big league city to even bigger heights ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“To be tied to the Paris Olympics, you know, it really doesn’t get much better than that,” Knopp said. “As a venue we’re trying to, you know, showcase to our city and really to the world that we’re one of the premiere venues for Whitewater in river sports anywhere.”

Canoe slalom and kayak cross Olympic team trials will take place in late April 2024 with athletes from all over the country trying to punch their ticket to Paris. Knopp said this go-round will make history too with kayak cross being a new event at the Olympics.

“Athletes will fall off a ramp about ten feet off the water, four boats at a time, and then really compete down the rapids, going around the gates and having to roll actually under the water at a certain point,” Knopp said. “It’s very spectator friendly, very, very exciting.”

The other event, canoe slalom, is like skiing with athletes guiding their boats around gates for time. Knopp said it’s a big piece to building OKC into a powerhouse and culture center for Olympic water sports.

“When we have events like this with athletes, you know, trying to achieve their Olympic dream, we want kids to see that,” Knopp said. “Then as they grow up here, they get involved in the sport.”

The events will take place April 26-28. Slalom racing will be Friday and Saturday and kayak cross will be Sunday, however, those days are subject to change.