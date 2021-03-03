OMMA files to have NE OKC marijuana lab’s license revoked after Fire Marshal shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has submitted an application to revoke the license and suspend operations of a northeast Oklahoma City marijuana testing lab that was issued a “stop work” order by the Fire Marshal back in December.

“Heavy metals tests are not being performed,” Nathan Tewes said.

That was back in December when Tewes told KFOR his former employer, Nationwide Engineering and Testing, LLC, was not following proper Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority protocols.

Two days later, News 4 spoke with the general manager, Kris Agrawal.

“We haven’t found any kind of heavy metals on any sample. It don’t occur,” Agrawal said.

That same day, the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal issued the business a “stop work” order, alleging the business was not storing hazardous materials properly, which Agrawal also denied.

“We said, ‘tell me what is not in compliance,’” Agrawal said.

On March 1st, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana authority filed an application, asking the court to revoke Nationwide’s license and cease and desist business operations.

The document reads, “The Oklahoma State Department of Health, prays this court revoke, or in the alternate suspend, the License of Respondent and order Respondent to cease and desist all business operations, return the License to Petitioner, and dispose of any medical marijuana or medical marijuana products in Respondent’s possession.”

It alleges, “violations that place the public’s health and safety at risk” and reads in part, Nationwide “did not have the capability to test for heavy metals.”

It also alleges the “staff list, complete experience and educational documentation was missing for several employees.”

The lab also allegedly “did not store samples in a way or manner that prevents degradation, contamination, and tampering” and “transported medical marijuana samples without a transporter license.”

The OMMA also alleges “despite a “stop work” order from the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal,” Nationwide, “continued to operate in unsafe conditions.”

On Wednesday, Nationwide’s attorney sent News 4 this statement:

“While at this time the company denies these allegations, Nationwide Engineering and Testing, LLC, takes them seriously and is investigating and exploring all legal options.”

An emergency revocation hearing could be scheduled later this week.