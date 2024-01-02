OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) opened its new employee credential application portal on January 1 as part of the new requirements for medical marijuana business employees laid out by SB 1704.

Current employees are required to apply for a credential by Wednesday, Jan. 31, using the Thentia licensing portal.

Credentials cost $30 plus fees depending on the applicant’s method of payment, and will be valid until January 31 of the following year.

Applicants are required to submit proof of identity, which will include a state and national background check.

Medical marijuana businesses and employees can find more information about employee credentialing at oklahoma.gov/omma.