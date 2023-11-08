OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) announced Wednesday it is seeking to have the licenses of 165 legal grow facilities revoked.

The OMMA is addressing Senate Bill 1737, a law which went into effect last year that requires signage for establishments.

Those signs must be posted at the perimeter of the property and include the business name, physical address, phone number and a OMMA license number.

“When the legislature sent this mandate to the OMMA to implement, our inspectors out in the field immediately began noting which facilities were in compliance and which ones were not,” said Executive Director Adria Berry. “As a regulatory body, it’s our job to ensure the licensed medical marijuana industry is in compliance with state laws and regulations. Consistent regulation is essential for shaping a balanced and well-regulated cannabis market in our state. Kudos to the thousands of businesses out there that took the time to put up proper signage.”

According to OMMA, there are 5,434 licensed medical cannabis growers, 2,611 dispensaries, 1,585 processors, and 127 transporters in Oklahoma as of Nov. 1.