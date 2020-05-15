OMMA recalling some mints, vape cartridges that failed required testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is recalling products that it says may not be safe for consumers.

The OMMA says it is recalling products processed by Moon Mix, LLC, a medical marijuana processor in the Oklahoma County area.

Officials say medical marijuana products from Batch 158 have failed required testing and may not be safe for consumers.

Authorities say the affected products are mints and vape cartridges that show Batch Number 158 on the labeling.

Patients and caregivers should contact the dispensary where they purchased the products for information on its recall procedures.