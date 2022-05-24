OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is recalling some products because of testing violations.

The department completed several inspections at Scale Laboratories in Oklahoma City, and realized that results were not accurately reported by the testing lab.

In fact, some of the samples had failed tests for yeast, mold, E.coli, and salmonella.

At that point, the OMMA alerted 33 businesses about 99 recalled products.

To see a full list of the recalled products, click here.

The accusations prompted an emergency order from the Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health.

Patients concerned about the recall should contact their dispensary.