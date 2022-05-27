OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it will stop processing applications for new grower, dispensary, and processor licenses for up to two years after a bill was signed into law.

The moratorium begins Aug. 1.

However, officials say current grower, dispensary, and processor licenses are not included in the change.

“All of our current grower, dispensary and processor licensees who stay in compliance with our rules should know HB 3208 doesn’t change anything for them – owners of current licenses will still be able to apply for renewal when it’s time,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “OMMA stands ready to implement HB 3208 by incorporating it into our rules during the rulemaking process, fulfilling the regulatory duties entrusted in us by Gov. Stitt, the Legislature and every Oklahoman.”

Officials say OMMA will accept new grower, dispensary, and processor applications through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The moratorium is set to end on Aug. 1, 2024.

Any grower, dispensary or processor licensee who allows the license to expire after Aug. 1 without submitting a renewal application will not be able to apply for a renewed or new license during the moratorium.