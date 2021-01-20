Omni Hotel bringing new eclectic restaurants to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of days, visitors will soon be able to stay in Oklahoma City’s newest and most anticipated hotel.

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, a 605-guest room convention center hotel, is set to open on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

In addition to the rooms, organizers say the hotel will also have seven new eclectic food and beverage outlets.

“Omni Oklahoma City Hotel will offer enticing options with a variety of dining experiences for any occasion,” Gilbert said. “Whether you are looking to sip on a local beer while watching the Oklahoma City Thunder, experience elevated dining with an aged steak or simply grab a latte for a ride on the Street Car or while visiting Scissortail Park, Omni provides a unique food and beverage destination for those traveling to Oklahoma City, enjoying a staycation, spending time downtown or seeking memorable dining experience for a night out in the city. We look forward to welcoming locals and guests to Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.”

Officials say the hotel will have several restaurants lining Robinson Avenue with outdoor patio seating and street entrances.

Basin Bar

Basin Bar, which is located in the lobby of the hotel, offers local craft beers and expertly crafted cocktails in addition to small plates. The bar will open on Jan. 26.

OKC Tap House

The OKC Tap House is located off the hotel’s main lobby and is accessible from Robinson Avenue. The two-story entertainment venue and sports bar will play host to live music and will be the perfect spot to cheer on your favorite sports team. There will also be two levels of outdoor terrace space .

OKC Tap House will offer an extensive list of local brews, craft cocktails and a unique menu. The menu will feature flavorful steak frites with tiger bite sauce, blistered tomatoes, herb salad and frites; a classic Thunder Pretzel with roasted garlic butter, beer mustard and cheese smear or Omni’s unique take on the popular cauliflower trend with brick roasted hot cauliflower with Fresno chili-chimichurri, labneh and pomegranate.

The tap house will open on Jan. 26.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Bob’s Steak & Chop House has been voted one of the “Top 50 Restaurants in the Country” by Travel + Leisure, “Diner’s Choice Winner” by Open Table and “Best Steak,” “Best Wine List” and “Best Hotel Restaurant” in Fort Worth Magazine’s Annual Culinary Awards.

The steak house specialized in the finest corn fed, Midwestern prime beef, epicurean seafood, fabulous salads and decadent desserts.

Bob’s will also have its own dedicated entrance and valet off of Robinson Avenue and is set to open Jan. 26.

Park Grounds

Park Grounds is a neighborhood espresso bar, ice cream shop, bakery and deli. Guests can create the perfect picnic with to-go items to enjoy at Scissortail Park or stay and just enjoy the views.

Park Grounds is located on the hotel’s lobby level and accessible from Robinson Avenue and will open Jan. 26.

Seltzer’s

Seltzer’s is a modern bistro that features retro classic design elements that play back to the 1950’s. Guests can either enjoy a meal at the counter or in a cozy boot.

Seltzer’s enhances the eclectic food scene in Oklahoma featuring a traditional, lobster or vegan mac ‘n’ cheese, a hand-sliced pot roast sandwich with black beer braised chuck roast, fried heritage chicken topped with savory peppercorn gravy and more with a genuine emphasis on comfort food made daily from fresh sustainable ingredients.

Indoor and outdoor dining will be accessible from the hotel and Oklahoma City Boulevard.

Seltzer’s will open to the public later this year.

Catbird Seat

Catbird Seat will offer hand-crafted beverages and delectable plates at the rooftop pool.

Those sitting pool side can enjoy an OKC picnic basket, a refreshing summer salad, off-the-flame charred quesadillas with a twist of lobster, octopus or duck or frozen novelty bars and bites.

This concept is located on the hotel’s third floor with direct access to the pool and terrace deck.

Catbird Seat is seasonal.

Double Double Burger Bar

Offering walk-up service from Robinson Avenue, Double Double will serve hotel guests, Scissortail Park visitors and locals. The menu will focus on mouthwatering burgers, fries and hand-spun shakes with a selection of mainstream and popular old-fashioned sodas and ice cream float selections.

Double Double Burger Bar is seasonal.