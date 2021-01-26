Omni Hotel officially opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City is officially open.

The hotel welcomed its first guests Tuesday after a ribbon cutting ceremony with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on Monday.

“This hotel, with the amenities it provides, the views it provides, we really have never had that type of resort hotel in Oklahoma City,” said Holt.

The hotel boasts 17 floors, with 605 rooms, serving the city’s revitalized downtown area including the convention center, Scissortail Park and Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The entire hotel was designed with Oklahoma in mind, capturing the landscape, prairie land and sunsets Oklahoma offers.

“Rich warm tones that you’ll see throughout the space, and again the leathers in the middle and the mixing of those textures,” said Paul Kiley, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Omni.

The hotel was also designed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in mind.

The hotel’s top 17th floor features California King beds, larger door frames and taller ceilings and shower heads.

The public is welcome to enjoy the seven restaurants the Omni offers, as well as multiple bars, a full-service spa and a coffee shop.

“People, especially people from this city, they take great pride in their city and we feel like they look at this as their hotel. We need the locals to embrace us initially because obviously we’re coming out of a pandemic and business levels are still slightly down,” said Kiley.

