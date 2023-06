OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Omni Hotels & Resorts is seeking new employees.

Omni Hotels & Resorts will host a career fair at Omni OKC on June 20.

Job seekers are encouraged to head to the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the career fair.

Officials say they will be hiring for houskeeping, food and beverage, front office, engineering, security, spa, F&B management, and banquets.

You can apply for positions online before the career fair.