Omni Oklahoma City Hotel preparing for January opening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hotel that has been years in the making will soon be opening to the public.

The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel will open to the public on Jan. 26, 2021 and will feature 605 guest rooms, an expansive pool deck, and a full-service Mokara Spa.

The hotel tops out at 17 floors and has dramatic views of the 70-acre Scissortail Park and downtown skyline.

Regional influences play a key part in the design of the guest rooms. Officials say the color palettes were derived from warm prairie grasses, deep blue skies, layers of the earth and hues of a sunset to provide a bold contrast of color.

Natural textures like leather and wood grain are incorporated into the décor and furnishings, and pastoral-inspired framed artwork highlight one of Oklahoma’s most valuable crop – wheat. The crop also inspired the pattern and tone for the carpet in the corridor, which again provides a bold contrast to the vivid colors featured in the local artwork displayed on the corridor walls.

Hotel reservations will open Thursday, Oct. 29.

LATEST STORIES: