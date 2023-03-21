OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – House Bill 2530 passed the House Tuesday after failing by one vote on Monday.

Despite the efforts of advocates against reducing the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor have responded to House Bill 2530 and discussed how it could affect Oklahoma.

Animal Advocates like former attorney general Drew Edmondson said, “I am concerned about the violence that would result, not just to the roosters themselves, but to children, to neighbors, to people that they don’t even know.”

HB 2530 passed the House with a vote of 59-19 and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

Oklahoma voters overwhelming approved the state question making cockfighting illegal and a felony in 2002.

