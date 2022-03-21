JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man who led them on a wild chase early Monday morning.

On Monday, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Tishomingo Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle in Tishomingo.

During the chase, officials say multiple items were thrown from the vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle stopped and two passengers jumped out of the car. Investigators say it appeared that the driver ran over a female passenger.

Authorities say an officer fired shots at the driver, but he continued driving toward Ada on U.S. 377.

Officials say the pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. At the same time, deputies say the driver tried to get a deputy to crash into the back of his vehicle.

Once the chase crossed into Pontotoc County, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The suspect eventually lost control at Mississippi and 17th. He put the car in reverse and rammed a Tishomingo patrol car.

At that point, another officer and deputy fired shots at the driver.

However, the driver still didn’t stop.

He took off north on Mississippi before crashing into a fence near Lonnie Abbott Blvd. He took off on foot and has not been caught.

Authorities are searching for Michael Cheairs, who is now wanted on multiple felony warrants.