STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – OnCue has donated more than $119,000 worth of food and funds to resource centers in Oklahoma and Texas.

According to OnCue, it collected $101,990 in non-perishable and personal care items as well as $17,308.50 in donations to give to local pantries.

OnCue donates to local food pantries. Image courtesy OnCue.

“The mission of helping feed, educate and advocate for those in our communities living with hunger is something every person understands and can see as fundamentally important,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “It’s especially crucial during summer break for those who depend on school meals.”

Officials say the biggest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma which received more than $64,000 worth of items equaling to 5,320 pounds. It is predicted that the food donated will provide around 73,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity in the area. The organization also received more than $13,000 in donations through reusable fountain cup sales from Oklahoma City OnCue stores.

“We are so grateful for OnCue, who is a committed supporter of our vision of an Oklahoma where no one goes hungry,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “OnCue has helped to provide thousands of meals to children participating in our Food for Kids Programs, such as the Summer Feeding Program.”

Our Daily Bread in Stillwater, Oklahoma, received more than $19,000 in products and $3,858 in donations from reusable sup sales. Stillwater also happens to be the company’s hometown.

“Our Daily Bread Food & Resource Center is so incredibly thankful for community partners like OnCue,” said Rachael Condley, executive director of Our Daily Bread. “Having a business its size invest time, energy, and resources into a local service agency like ours shows not only community awareness but the love for our area as a whole from the top of their organization down to each store. We can’t provide the services we do without strong partnerships.”

OnCue says reusable cup sales will begin supporting local schools from July 1 through September. The local school district of each store will receive 50 cents from each cup purchase.