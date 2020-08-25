OnCue teams up with local breweries to create limited-edition craft beers

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular convenience store is teaming up with a local brewery to launch a limited-edition craft beer.

OnCue and Roughtail Brewing Company are launching a craft beer to kick off OnCue’s new brewery collaboration series.

“When OnCue approached us about a collaboration beer, I was immediately on board,” said Tristian Torres, vice president of sales and marketing for Roughtail Brewing Company.

Roughtail’s Summer of 66 blonde ale will roll out to all OnCue locations this week.

“It’s the perfect poolside beer, it’s light, crisp and undoubtedly groovy,” said Kim Cuellar, OnCue category manager of beer and wine. “We’ll also be working with Iron Monk Brewing Company, Vanessa House Beer Company, Anthem Brewing Company and the list goes on.”

OnCue will be teaming up with local breweries to highlight Oklahoma’s craft beer scene in its stores across the state.

