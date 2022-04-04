OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 300 block of S.W 23rd St. on a disturbance call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Frederick Thomas Jones and 35-year-old Buddy Williams suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials say Williams was treated and released, but Jones was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Authorities ultimately arrested 51-year-old Roosevelt Chapman in connection to the case.

However, officials say this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.