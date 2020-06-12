One arrested after alleged attack on 75-year-old driver

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one man was arrested on several complaints following a brutal attack on a 75-year-old driver.

Officials with the Midwest City Police Department say a convoy of dirt bikes and ATVs ran a red light, causing two of the bikes to hit a vehicle driven by Robert Baker.

Authorities say they were already responding to the scene after receiving calls of ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly. Before they could get there, the two bikes had already hit the van.

“One of the parties in the convoy approached the victim while he was in the driver’s seat and punched him several times in the face,” Major Robert Cornelison, with the Midwest City Police Department, told KFOR. “Then the passenger exited the vehicle and stopped him.”

Witnesses told police that Baker was hit at least twice in the driver’s seat, then a few more times before the attacker stopped.

“It was extremely tough to see all the bruises on his face and see him in pain laying there,” said David, Robert Baker’s younger brother. “Looking at his face, knowing somebody hit him extremely hard. Hard enough to have to drain fluid off of his brain. That’s an overreaction.”

Officials with the Midwest City Police Department say the two dirt bike riders left the scene before officers arrived on scene. However, the alleged attacker was still on scene.

Authorities arrested Das’zmail Massey on complaints of aggravated assault and battery and maiming. He turned himself in to the Oklahoma County Jail earlier this week.

Das’zmail Massey

Baker is still in the intensive care unit after having surgery to remove fluid from his brain.