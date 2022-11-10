TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.

Police told KFOR the shooting started because of an alleged “love triangle.”

Officials say it all started at a home in Tecumseh along N. 13th St. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The homeowner noticed a silver Chevy Suburban stopped in front of their house and went outside.

According to police, that was when 33-year-old Cory Clark fired “five to six” shots out of the window, hitting the homeowner.

Investigators say bullet holes were found in the home’s door frame, but none of the bullets made it inside the house.

Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief Mike Mallinson told KFOR the incident revolved around an on-going feud between the homeowner, the suspect, and a woman living at the house.

The home was located about a half-mile from Tecumseh High School, which prompted every school in the district to go into lock down as officers searched the area.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Robert Kinsey told KFOR he had quick communication with the police department and “took action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

Police and Pottawatomie County deputies search the surrounding area close to the home for around 45 minutes before giving schools the “all clear” to go back to regular schedules.

On Thursday morning, the Tecumseh Police Department announced that Clark had been arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.