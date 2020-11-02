One arrested after allegedly running over, killing victim in parking lot fight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly fight at a party.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers were called to the 1000 block of S.W. 59th St. following a fight.

Investigators say a large fight broke out at a party that was being held at a salon in the area. The fight spilled out into the parking lot.

During the fight, authorities say 24-year-old Miguel Fuentes-Ramirez got into his car and ran over 24-year-old Alivia Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were able to arrest Fuentes-Ramirez on Sunday night. He was arrested on complaints of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

If you have any information or videos of the incident, you are asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

