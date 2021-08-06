One arrested after allegedly shooting Oklahoma City patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested after an Oklahoma City patrol car was caught in the middle of a shootout between two drivers.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was getting on eastbound I-240 as drivers in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell KFOR that the patrol car was hit by two bullets.

Authorities arrested Manuel Delgado on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer, and use of a vehicle to facilitate intentional discharge of a firearm. The second driver has not been arrested.

Fortunately, the officer was not injured.