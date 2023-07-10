OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man is in custody after another man was found dead in a field on the city’s southwest side Sunday evening.

According to the incident report, the body of 32-year-old Eddie Lucas was found in a field near SW 22nd St. and S McKinley Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Through the investigation, officers learned 45-year-old Michael Newman attacked Lucas at a transient camp, causing his death.

Newman was arrested a short time later and now sits in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a First Degree Murder charge. Bond was denied.