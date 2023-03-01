OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says an arrest has been made in the stabbing at a Bricktown bar that left several people injured Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene at Pink Parrot Cantina around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, where found eight people injured, two critically, after a stabbing inside the bar.

“It sucks for, you know, the people that just want to come out and have a good time because like, you can bring your family down here and like there’s no reason to have to feel unsafe just because people are acting crazy like that,” said nearby resident Garret Scalia.

Brandon Lamont Johnson. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Now, OKCPD says 18-year-old Brandon Lamont Johnson was arrested on Feb. 27 on complaints of: Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon (1-count), and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (2-counts).