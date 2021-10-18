One arrested after burglar shot, killed by Oklahoma homeowner

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person was taken into custody following a deadly burglary in Logan County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, Logan County dispatchers received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that he had shot an intruder at his home on Backhaus Rd. near Guthrie.

When the homeowner heard multiple people breaking into his home, he said he got his gun and fired in the direction of the intruders.

After firing several rounds, he called 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 44-year-old Trini Louise Salazar inside the home with gunshot wounds. However, she died at the scene.

Now, officials say they have made an arrest in the case.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 45-year-old Jesse Eugene Bramlett was arrested on Oct. 13 on one count of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and second-degree burglary.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.