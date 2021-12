Shooting near NW 10th and MacArthur

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested following a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a townhouse near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

When investigators arrived, they found 43-year-old Curtis Ray Snyder.

Officials arrested 23-year-old Kendall Edwards on Wednesday on a complaint of murder.