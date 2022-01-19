One arrested after deadly traffic confrontation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One person was killed in a shooting in the intersection of Penn and Reno in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested following a shooting in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to a shooting in the area of Reno Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person dead inside a vehicle at the intersection. The victim has since been identified as 38-year-old Oscar Fermin Alvarez.

Investigators have since learned that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a traffic confrontation, which resulted in the victim being shot.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Daquan Estes, who was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

