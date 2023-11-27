WATONGA, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was arrested Saturday morning after large amounts of drugs and paraphernalia were found in a room at the Lucky Star Casino Hotel.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the drugs after a traffic stop on a car that had just left the casino. The female driver told officers about illegal narcotics at the hotel and how she also delivered narcotics at the casino. She also admitted to prostitution.

The Blaine Co. Sheriff’s Office worked alongside hotel security, Watonga Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room.

Officials say Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and chocolate infused with Psilocybin mushrooms were found in the search.

The discovery resulted in the arrest of Donald England of Tennessee. He was charged with multiple narcotic related offenses and solicitation of prostitution. These are only charges, not a conviction.

The Blaine Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is now working with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Division to find out if the female driver is a victim of human trafficking and to see if their are any others being trafficked.

No more information is available at this time.