MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Mustang say one person was arrested after illegally entering a local school.

On Monday, officials with Mustang Public Schools sent a notice to parents regarding someone who got into Mustang High School illegally.

Investigators say a student opened a locked external door for a person who wasn’t supposed to be in the school.

“From the time that the individual was granted access to our building until the person was intercepted by one of our assistant principals was less than 1 minute,” the notice to parents read.

School leaders are asking parents to speak with their students to prevent situations like this from happening.