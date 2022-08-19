OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.

Around 3 p.m. on July 24, Oklahoma City police found 39-year-old Michael Crawford shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Mayridge South apartments.

One Mayridge South resident declined an on-camera interview, but told KFOR he found Crawford trying to call 911 himself, but that Crawford dropped the phone and wasn’t able to complete the call.

The resident said he gave a female neighbor a bungee cord to use as a tourniquet on Crawford’s leg and completed his call to 911.

Crawford was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Now, officials say 21-year-old Lamontta Taylor has been arrested and faces a First Degree Murder charge in connection to Crawford’s death.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Crawford’s death marked Oklahoma City’s 44th homicide of 2022.