OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with other law enforcement agencies to seize a massive amount of drugs on Sunday.

The bust according to police officials happened along I-40 when officers pulled over a freightliner truck semi straddling lane lines. Turns out the driver did not have a valid drivers license and could not explain what he was doing in town.

Authorities say a K-9 was brought in and alerted on narcotics and found 100 pounds of cocaine with a street value worth nearly 3-million dollars inside the truck.

According to officials, the 36-year-old driver is facing aggravated drug trafficking charges.