ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Caddo County Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened in rural Anadarko just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23. The Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a suspicious individual, identified as 33-year-old Adam Sherwood.

Adam Sherwood. Image courtesy OSBI.

Officials say deputies found the stolen vehicle Sherwood was driving and attempted to pull him over. Sherwood sped off and a chase began.

OSBI says during the chase, Sherwood rammed into a Grady Co. Sheriff vehicle, prompting deputies to shoot at him. After getting out of the car, Sherwood was apprehended and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, Sherwood was booked into the Caddo Co. Jail on Felony Eluding Police and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

“We thank the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with the Grady and Caddo County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance. We are ‘Protecting Oklahoma one Partnership at a time.'” said the OSBI.