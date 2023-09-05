SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sand Springs on September 1.

According to OSBI, the Sand Springs Police Department requested the agency’s help in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Officials say Sand Springs Police received a larceny call from a local Walmart. When officers found the suspect, he ran away towards a nearby parking lot. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Nathan Burks.

Nathan Burks. Image courtesy OSBI.

Officers then found Burks hiding behind a dumpster. As they attempted to make contact, Burks fired a gunshot, prompting an officer to shoot back. No one was hit during the gunfire.

OSBI says a negotiator was able to successfully talk Burks into surrendering. He was placed into custody and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery Upon a Police Officer, Reckless Conduct, Obstruction of Public Officer and Larceny of Merchandise from Retailer.

“The OSBI would like to thank the Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Sapulpa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the South West Area Tactical Team for their assistance in keeping the public safe. We are ‘Protecting Oklahoma one Partnership at a time.'” said OSBI.