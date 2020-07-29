One arrested after short N.E. OKC pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after a short pursuit and standoff in northeast Oklahoma City police say.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police attempted to pull over a man for DUI who eventually stopped near N.E. 17th and Kate after continuing to drive through neighborhoods.

When he did finally stop, the man refused to get out of the vehicle.

Police determined after 20 minutes he was not armed and fired a non-lethal round of tear gas into the back of the pickup.

The man got out of the vehicle and continued to refuse to comply with officers, so then a taser was deployed.

The man was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

There were no reports of any injuries.

