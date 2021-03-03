One arrested after slamming into Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested after slamming into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s car during a chase.

Investigators say it all started when another trooper was blocking traffic so a wrecker could work safely in the area of S.W. 51st and I-35.

The suspect didn’t merge with traffic and nearly hit that patrol car. At that point, the suspect refused to stop and ended up leading authorities on a chase.

Oklahoma City police joined the chase and attempted to stop the suspect using stop sticks.

However, the driver swerved to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of the vehicle. The van then hit another trooper’s car head-on.

The suspect ditched the vehicle near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane Rd. He was captured a short time later.

Officials say they learned the suspect didn’t have a driver’s license.