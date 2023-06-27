STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department says a 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing another man in the face.

Officers were called to the Walmart near N Perkins Rd. and E Virginia Ave. just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his face.

The victim told officers where he was stabbed and who stabbed him.

With that information, the officers, along with Payne County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 units, began searching the wooded area north of the Walmart.

With the assistance from Stillwater Emergency Management and their drone, authorities were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Bryce Edwin Crowley, 27, of Stillwater. He was transported to the Stillwater jail.

The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center and was treated for his facial injury.