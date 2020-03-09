One arrested after stolen vehicle leads to chase

One person was arrested after a chase in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was arrested after a chase in Oklahoma City overnight.

It started near S.E. 89th and I-35 around 12:30 a.m. Monday after a woman walked into a convenience store only to come out and find her vehicle missing.

When police found her vehicle, the driver took off, leading police on a six-mile chase.

Speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour.

The suspect continued to drive south, but eventually blew a tire out near S.W. 34th and I-35.

He was arrested and has not yet been identified.

There were no injuries.