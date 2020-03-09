One arrested after stolen vehicle leads to chase

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One person was arrested after a chase in Oklahoma City overnight.

One person was arrested after a chase in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was arrested after a chase in Oklahoma City overnight.

It started near S.E. 89th and I-35 around 12:30 a.m. Monday after a woman walked into a convenience store only to come out and find her vehicle missing.

When police found her vehicle, the driver took off, leading police on a six-mile chase.

Speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour.

The suspect continued to drive south, but eventually blew a tire out near S.W. 34th and I-35.

He was arrested and has not yet been identified.

There were no injuries.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report