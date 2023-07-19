OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is in custody after making a bomb threat at the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

According to Trooper Brack Miller, the man called the OHP dispatch and said there was a bomb at the Attorney General’s office.

Trooper Miller said the suspect demanded the to speak to a captain or lieutenant as well as have the SWAT team deployed to the office.

The OHP bomb unit, as well as the Oklahoma City Police Department, secured the perimeter around the office and waited for the suspect to arrived.

The suspect arrived on scene and was taken into custody.

He and his vehicle were searched along with the building and parking lot.

Nothing was found and the all-clear was given.

No other information is available.