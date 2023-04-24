OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly drug overdose.

Around 7 a.m. on April 22, Oklahoma City police were called to a convenience store parking lot near N.W. 10th and Portland Ave.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Drake unresponsive from a drug-related overdose.

Investigators say he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 42-year-old Joshua Askins remained at the scene.

Authorities say Askins told them that he purchased the fentanyl he and Drake used at the time of Drake’s oversode.

Askins was interviewed and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.