One arrested for deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kyle Westfall

Kyle Westfall
Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers were called to a domestic-related altercation in the 600 block of S.E. 46th St.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 61-year-old Richard Davis in the backyard of a home. Officials say it appears that he was shot to death.

Investigators learned that Davis was involved in an altercation with 38-year-old Kyle Westfall, which escalated to the victim being shot.

Westfall was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities say this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter