One arrested for deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers were called to a domestic-related altercation in the 600 block of S.E. 46th St.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 61-year-old Richard Davis in the backyard of a home. Officials say it appears that he was shot to death.

Investigators learned that Davis was involved in an altercation with 38-year-old Kyle Westfall, which escalated to the victim being shot.

Westfall was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities say this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.