STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Stillwater.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers with the Stillwater Police Department and firefighters rushed to an apartment fire in the 2100 block of N. Monroe.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was intentionally set.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and there were no reports of injuries.

Authorities say they quickly identified Cassidy Mal Lyss as a suspect in the case after Lyss’ mother noticed the fire and called 911.

Investigators allege that Lyss set fire to a bedroom in the apartment before leaving the scene.

Authorities arrested Lyss on a complaint of first-degree arson.