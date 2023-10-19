OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting near the Oklahoma County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, there was a confrontation between two rival gang members on the eighth floor of the courthouse on Wednesday, October 18.

The confrontation continued while in a parking garage nearby when the shots were fired.

“As our deputies were responding to that, the fight already split up and people were starting to leave that area,” said Aaron Brilbeck with OCSO. “At some point, somebody pulled out a gun shooting two people, a male adult and a female adult were both shot.”

A man and a woman were hit by gunfire and went to a local hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

Officials say Xzavier Samilton has been arrested on two counts of shooting with intent to kill in connection to the incident.

Xzavier Samilton. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to OCSO, authorities are still working to identify the other people involved in the incident.

No more information is available at this time.